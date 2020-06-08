Wealth Quarterback LLC Takes $147,000 Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane alerts:

TT traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,972. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.08.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.08.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.