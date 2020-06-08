Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 902 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 592.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.80. 53,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,787. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

