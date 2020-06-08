Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 83,145 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,145 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UHAL. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CL King raised AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded down $12.24 on Monday, reaching $334.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.81. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $222.34 and a 1-year high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $274.62 per share, with a total value of $1,730,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,919,204.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,500 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.17 per share, for a total transaction of $379,755.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,679 shares of company stock worth $3,271,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

