Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 5,059 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.49.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 65,618,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,496,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.30. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

