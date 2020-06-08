Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 38,364 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,364 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.42. 71,979,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,282,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

