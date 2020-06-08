Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 2,383 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Broadcom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 408.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,218,000 after purchasing an additional 712,175 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Broadcom by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $315.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,438. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.10 and a 200-day moving average of $286.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

