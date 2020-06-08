Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 22,093 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,093 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $224.66. 877,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,144. The company has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.62. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.81.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.