Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 18,890 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,890 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,318,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,069,034. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

