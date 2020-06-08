Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 149 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $597.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $564.07 and a 200-day moving average of $445.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $618.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $584.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.25.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.85, for a total transaction of $48,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,797.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,776 shares of company stock worth $105,906,877 over the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

