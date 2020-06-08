Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 105,758 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,758 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,996,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 48.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after acquiring an additional 49,453 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,805,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,150.11. 3,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,061.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1,071.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,120.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,215.88.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

