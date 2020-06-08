Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 10,271 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,307,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 319.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,612,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,930 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 376,799.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 953,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 953,303 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at $7,618,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 63.5% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,683,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 654,196 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $13.45. 159,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,323. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.