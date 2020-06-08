Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 101,039 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,039 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,243. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

