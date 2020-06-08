Wealth Quarterback LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,185 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 356,292 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,050,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 68,054 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,394. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

