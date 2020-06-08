Wealth Quarterback LLC Raises Stock Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 279.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 547,475 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 41,701 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 162,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,110. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

