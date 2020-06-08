Wealth Quarterback LLC Purchases New Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.12. 22,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

