Wealth Quarterback LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,315 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 249,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 115,865 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 64,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.27. 373,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,804. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

