Wealth Quarterback LLC Lowers Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 541,205 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,774,000 after acquiring an additional 441,612 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after acquiring an additional 310,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $494,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra increased their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.66. 156,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.