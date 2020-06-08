Wealth Quarterback LLC Lowers Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,393 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Under Armour by 304.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,015,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,191,441. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Under Armour Inc has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

