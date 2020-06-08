Wealth Quarterback LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,199,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,395,367,000 after purchasing an additional 214,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,600.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,435.00. The stock had a trading volume of 563,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,525. The company has a market capitalization of $981.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,353.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,340.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

