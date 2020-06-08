Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 646,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.04. 3,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,395. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $16.64.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.