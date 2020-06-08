Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.73.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $349.46. The stock had a trading volume of 335,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,676,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $141.35 and a one year high of $367.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,103,807. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

