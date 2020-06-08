Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $88,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Shares of ED stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $76.76. The company had a trading volume of 441,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.