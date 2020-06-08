Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,712 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.15. 76,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,371. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

