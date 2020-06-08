Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,004 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.36. The company had a trading volume of 104,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,263. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

