Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,862 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.81. 278,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,616,979. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.50. The stock has a market cap of $387.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

