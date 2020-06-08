Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $176,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,289,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,961,000 after purchasing an additional 569,755 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.96. 718,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,401. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.83. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

