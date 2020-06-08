Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $169,000 Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTX traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,200,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $115.17. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

