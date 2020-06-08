Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $164,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,154 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 155,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,531. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,558 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.