Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $414.35. The company had a trading volume of 31,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,129. The stock has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

