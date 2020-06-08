Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $122,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,952 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,057,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,772,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 463,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 345,516 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 535,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 312,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after buying an additional 273,330 shares in the last quarter.

BSJL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.12. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,866. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $24.89.

