Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after buying an additional 151,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,411,603,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,774,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,732,000 after buying an additional 137,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.31.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $3.40 on Monday, hitting $350.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,514. The firm has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $356.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

