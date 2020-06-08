Wealth Quarterback LLC Decreases Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 18,384 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $22.04 on Monday, reaching $227.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,030,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,887,072. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.89 and its 200 day moving average is $249.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Nord/LB downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.77.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

