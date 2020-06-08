Wealth Quarterback LLC Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,953,635. The stock has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

