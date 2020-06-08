Wealth Quarterback LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,943 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,212,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,524,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.