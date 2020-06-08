Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys Shares of 4,054 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 956,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,849,000 after acquiring an additional 131,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 250,361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 54.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $40.27.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,717.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,750 in the last 90 days. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HI shares. ValuEngine lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hillenbrand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

