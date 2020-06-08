Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys 552 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

WH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.68. 33,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

