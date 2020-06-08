Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys 371 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Novartis by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.03. 667,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.09.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

