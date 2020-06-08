Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 3,505 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,913,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,028,104. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

