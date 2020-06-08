Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 1,062 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $40,036,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,340,000 after purchasing an additional 608,085 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $30,957,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 393,504 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.32. 14,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $49,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $75,000.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $259,223. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

