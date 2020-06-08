VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,495 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 164,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.25% of VMware worth $125,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of VMware by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,714 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,226 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. 17.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.15. 26,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.05. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $183.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,954 shares of company stock worth $23,230,103. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

