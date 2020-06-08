Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VRAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viewray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.85.

Viewray stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Viewray has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.37%. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viewray will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the first quarter valued at $32,562,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 411.6% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 47.3% during the first quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 219,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 70,504 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

