Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Vapotherm from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of -1.53. Vapotherm has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $31.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 94.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,198,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter worth approximately $8,460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 494.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 174,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 564,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 114,184 shares during the period. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

