Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.84. 44,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,562. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

