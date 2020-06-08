ValuEngine Upgrades Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.26 million, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hezy Shaked purchased 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,179.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,966.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 86,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,166 in the last three months. 28.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 526.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Tilly’s by 543.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 80,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 32,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Tilly’s by 66.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 78,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

