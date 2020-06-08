ValuEngine Upgrades Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ready Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE:RC opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.13 million, a P/E ratio of -284.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ready Capital news, COO Gary Taylor bought 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Sinai bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,410.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 84,522 shares of company stock valued at $738,825. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 113.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 15.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,192.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

