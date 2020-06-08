ValuEngine Lowers SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.19 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.16.

SSR Mining stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,386,000 after purchasing an additional 268,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,343,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

