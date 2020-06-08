ValuEngine Lowers Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OOMA. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ooma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.60.

NYSE OOMA opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $302.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.68. Ooma has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. On average, analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 9,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $103,853.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $29,361.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,653 shares of company stock valued at $161,421 in the last 90 days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ooma by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

