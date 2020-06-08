ValuEngine Lowers Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.89 on Friday. Novartis has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $196.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

