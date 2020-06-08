ValuEngine Lowers Dell (NYSE:DELL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.94.
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. Dell has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74.
In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,354.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 361,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,989. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dell during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Dell by 746.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dell Company Profile
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
Read More: SEC Filing
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.