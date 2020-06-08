ValuEngine Lowers Dell (NYSE:DELL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. Dell has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,354.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 361,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,989. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dell during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Dell by 746.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

