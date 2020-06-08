ValuEngine Lowers DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DavidsTea stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. DavidsTea has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DavidsTea stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of DavidsTea at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

